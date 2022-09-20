© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
We feature postcards from WUSF's COVID Conversations series

Published September 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
A chalk sign on a Tampa sidewalk says " Stay calm. Stay kind. Stay safe."
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

We also hear from Sherine Hamade, one of the project's producers.

This week on Florida Matters, we highlight a new oral history project about how the COVID-19 pandemic affected Black and brown Floridians in the greater Tampa Bay region.

We'll feature two interviews from the Florida Humanities-funded project, produced by WUSF Public Media.

RELATED: Hear the COVID Conversations stories

Alani Brisco is a New Orleans native and a father who was forced out of New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina. He related his experiences from Hurricane Katrina to COVID-19 and looked for silver linings in the pandemic.

Then we’ll hear from Destiny Anglin-Mason, who worked in retail on the front lines of the pandemic in 2020. She was also pregnant at the time. She later had to navigate raising a baby in isolation.

Jasmine Riche and Sherine Hamade are historians and producers of the COVID Conversations series. Later on in the episode, host Matthew Peddie talks with Hamade about how the project came together.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

