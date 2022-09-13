Florida Matters highlights a WUSF series on Black mental health issues

This week on Florida Matters, we highlight WUSF's recent series focusing on the challenges Black Americans face as they try to maintain their mental health.

WUSF partnered on the project with local Black-owned media outlets — The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee Magazine.

This summer, journalists from the collaborative reported stories centered on the mental health of Black men and women.

We first hear from photojournalist Octavio Jones, who interviewed two men from St. Petersburg about how they care for their mental health. Below is the full length interview with host Matthew Peddie.

Octavio Jones on his postcards Listen • 23:52

Later in the show, Peddie talks with Jenise Griffin, the publisher and editor of the Florida Courier. They discuss how Black women struggle with stigma when looking for mental health care. But there are some women who are creating support spaces for themselves and others.

Jenise Griffin on the mental health struggles of black women Listen • 9:38

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”