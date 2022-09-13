© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters highlights a WUSF series on Black mental health issues

Published September 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
ahca_mental_health_housing_pilot_header.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media

Journalists reported stories centered on the mental health of Black men and women.

This week on Florida Matters, we highlight WUSF's recent series focusing on the challenges Black Americans face as they try to maintain their mental health.

WUSF partnered on the project with local Black-owned media outlets — The Florida Courier, The Weekly Challenger and RoyalTee Magazine.

RELATED: Read WUSF's Black Mental Health series

This summer, journalists from the collaborative reported stories centered on the mental health of Black men and women.

We first hear from photojournalist Octavio Jones, who interviewed two men from St. Petersburg about how they care for their mental health. Below is the full length interview with host Matthew Peddie.

Octavio Jones on his postcards

RELATED: Two Black men share their journeys with mental health

Later in the show, Peddie talks with Jenise Griffin, the publisher and editor of the Florida Courier. They discuss how Black women struggle with stigma when looking for mental health care. But there are some women who are creating support spaces for themselves and others.

Jenise Griffin on the mental health struggles of black women

RELATED: The road to stable mental health for stay-at-home moms

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida Matters mental healthblack women
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie