Over two years into a pandemic, Tampa Bay businesses are looking at hybrid and remote work

This week on Florida Matters, we look at how workers and businesses in the greater Tampa Bay region are evolving away from the physical office space.

For a lot of people, March 2020 was a crash course in remote work. For companies, the question of when and how offices would reopen was murky.

More than two years later, the question of what the new normal looks like still hasn't been answered.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Ashley Gurbal Kritzer, the real estate editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal, about how different Tampa-based companies are approaching the change.

And later in the show, Peddie hears from Tammy Allen, a University of South Florida psychology professor. In 2020, Allen worked on a study about remote work and its challenges and benefits.

The study includes responses from over 400 people working remotely at the time.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”