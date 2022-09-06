© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Over two years into a pandemic, Tampa Bay businesses are looking at hybrid and remote work

Published September 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Downtown Tampa Skyline
Thomas Iacobucci
/
WUSF Public Media
Downtown Tampa was a hub for many Tampa Bay-based businesses before the pandemic. Some tenants have left their office spaces for good while others are coming back — but with less space.

Many businesses are still figuring out whether hybrid or in-person schedules work best.

This week on Florida Matters, we look at how workers and businesses in the greater Tampa Bay region are evolving away from the physical office space.

For a lot of people, March 2020 was a crash course in remote work. For companies, the question of when and how offices would reopen was murky.

More than two years later, the question of what the new normal looks like still hasn't been answered.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Ashley Gurbal Kritzer, the real estate editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal, about how different Tampa-based companies are approaching the change.

And later in the show, Peddie hears from Tammy Allen, a University of South Florida psychology professor. In 2020, Allen worked on a study about remote work and its challenges and benefits.

The study includes responses from over 400 people working remotely at the time.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters working from homeCOVID-19 Florida
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie