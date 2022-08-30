After the August primaries, Sarasota’s non-partisan school board sees shift to conservative majority

This week on Florida Matters, we look at the impact Gov. Ron DeSantis has had on the state’s non-partisan elections.

DeSantis endorsed many school board candidates across the state. Some are also aligned with Moms for Liberty, a conservative group advocating for parental involvement in schools.

In Sarasota County, three candidates — backed by both the governor and Moms for Liberty — won their August elections. The county's schools now face an uncertain future around the teaching of race, gender and more.

We first hear from Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich. She’s also a former Brevard County school board member.

Descovich says the success of the group’s candidates in the recent elections is a blueprint for the future.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with WUSF host and education reporter Kerry Sheridan and Steven Walker, an education reporter for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

They say the 4-to-1 majority in favor of the conservative members on Sarasota’s board will influence education policy in the coming years. Before this month’s election, liberal members held the majority.

You can listen to the full conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”