Florida primary: Key election results across Florida
USF anthropologist recounts her time unearthing bodies at the Dozier School for Boys

Published August 23, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
The book cover of We Carry Their Bones. A old building on the property of the Dozier School for Boys is covered in weeds.
HarperCollins Publishers
/
The cover of Kimmerle's book

The infamous North Florida reform school closed in 2011 after a rocky 111-year history.

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with a University of South Florida anthropologist and author about her recently published book, “We Carry Their Bones.”

In 2012, a team of researchers led by Erin Kimmerle uncovered the graves of young boys buried at the notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys.

RELATED: USF's Final Report On Dozier Released, 2 More Boys Identified

The North Florida reform school in closed in 2011 after former students alleged decades of abuse and murder.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Kimmerle about the process of finding the graves, the reactions of families whose sons’ bodies were found and the political and environmental challenges her team faced.

You can listen to the full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

