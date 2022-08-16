© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Ahead of elections later this month, Florida Matters looks into the important races and the issues

Published August 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Green tags attached to white plastic bins say "Ballots Only" in an elections office.
Thomas Iacobucci/WUSF Public Media
/

Although Governor Ron DeSantis has no primary opponent, he still has an influence on races across the state.

Primary elections are just a week away, and this week on next Florida Matters we discuss the issues and candidates on the ballot.

Although Governor Ron DeSantis has no primary opponent, he still has an influence on races across the state.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Tampa Bay Times Tallahassee correspondent Lawrence Mower about the challenge facing whoever wins the Democratic gubernatorial primary as they take on DeSantis in November.

They also discuss the impact of the governor’s recent move to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

WUSF political reporter Steve Newborn also joins the conversation to explain what the new maps mean for primary races in the Tampa Bay region — and the referendums that voters need to be paying attention to on the ballot.

And later in the show, Peddie talks with WUSF editor Julio Ochoa about how we plan to cover the 2022 elections — and how YOU can make your voice heard.

You can listen to the conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters Florida politicsCharlie CristNikki Frieddemocratic candidates
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie