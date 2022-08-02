© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
In his latest book, historian Gary Mormino documents Florida during the 2000s

Published August 2, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Charlie Crist, seen here in 2018, was the governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011. He played a part in the resurgence of Florida's Republican Party before leaving the party in 2010.

"Dreams in the New Century" covers important events from 2000 to 2010.

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with a local author about his latest book on the Sunshine State's influence during the early 21st century.

Tampa Bay-based historian Gary Mormino recently released his second book on Florida history, this time covering the years from 2000 to 2010.

"Dreams in the New Century" covers a decade marked by booming population growth, the Great Recession and a complete change of statewide political leadership, which all drastically changed Florida's future.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with Mormino about what he had to leave “on the cutting room floor," such as a chapter on Florida's space industry in Brevard County.

You can listen to the conversation with Mormino by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

