Florida Matters

After a month after overturning Roe V Wade, Florida faces uncertain future on abortion

Published July 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Abortion protesters rally in St. Petersburg
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF Social Media
Hundreds gathered for a rally at Straub Park in St. Petersburg after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade on June 24, 2022.

The state's new 15 week abortion ban went into effect almost a month ago but faces legal opposition.

This week on Florida Matters, we dive into where abortion now stands in Florida -- a month since the overturning of Roe V Wade.

A 15 week abortion ban that went into effect earlier this month faces a drawn out legal fight.

Lawmakers including Governor Ron DeSantis are remaining quiet on the issue ahead of the elections. But Democratic candidates for governor, Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist, are speaking out against the restriction, promising to veto any future bans if elected.

From a legal perspective though, a total ban on abortions is unlikely.

Danaya Wright, a constitutional law professor at the University of Florida, tells host Steve Newborn that the right to privacy included in Florida’s constitution prevents the elimination of abortion rights. But Wright says lawmakers can still chip away at access.

Newborn also talk with Tampa Bay Times political reporter Kirby Wilson and WUSF reporter Cathy Carter.

You can listen to the conversations by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

