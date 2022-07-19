© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida Matters explores the Sunshine State's literary scene

Published July 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Books sit on a bookshelf in a University of South Florida library
Victoria Crosdale
/
WUSF Public Media
A bookshelf at a University of South Florida library

We discuss the variety of books written about Florida and the authors who live here.

On this week's Florida Matters, we discuss Florida's literary scene and get summer reading recommendations from a local book critic and independent bookstore owner.

Florida is well known for crime novelists like Carl Hiassen and Tim Dorsey. But its literary scene is much more diverse than that -- from psychological thrillers to youth adult fiction. We'll discuss the variety of books written about the Sunshine State and the authors who live here.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft and Tombolo Books co-owner Alsace Walentine.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversations with Bancroft and Walentine by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

