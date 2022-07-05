Florida Matters explores Tampa Bay 'staycation' options

This week on Florida Matters, we explore suggestions for local summer "staycations" with Tampa-based author and journalist Kristen Hare.

Since 2014, she's written a series of guidebooks called "100 Things to do in Tampa Bay Before You Die." She recently released the third edition of the book.

As gas prices and inflation remain high, Tampa Bay area residents may be looking for alternatives to a regular vacation.

Hare tells host Matthew Peddie that there are a lot of options in the Tampa Bay region when it comes to outdoor and indoor activities. But other activities — in cities such as Gainesville — can also make good day trips.

We also recently asked listeners to share their ideas for local getaways. Peddie mentions some of their responses in his conversation with Hare.

