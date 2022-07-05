© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

Florida Matters explores Tampa Bay 'staycation' options

Published July 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
A large sign says "Sparkman Wharf." There's also a walkway into Sparkman Wharf in the Channelside district of downtown Tampa.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Sparkman Wharf in Tampa's Channelside district. Guest Kristen Hare mentioned the waterfront attraction as a place to visit this summer.

We discuss local getaways and activities with Kristen Hare, author of "100 Things to do in Tampa Bay Before You Die."

This week on Florida Matters, we explore suggestions for local summer "staycations" with Tampa-based author and journalist Kristen Hare.

Since 2014, she's written a series of guidebooks called "100 Things to do in Tampa Bay Before You Die." She recently released the third edition of the book.

RELATED: Author Explores '100 Things To Do In Tampa Bay Before You Die'

As gas prices and inflation remain high, Tampa Bay area residents may be looking for alternatives to a regular vacation.

Hare tells host Matthew Peddie that there are a lot of options in the Tampa Bay region when it comes to outdoor and indoor activities. But other activities — in cities such as Gainesville — can also make good day trips.

We also recently asked listeners to share their ideas for local getaways. Peddie mentions some of their responses in his conversation with Hare.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversation with Kristen Hare by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

I'm Dinorah Prevost and I'm the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
I am the host of WUSF's weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
