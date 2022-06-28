© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters gets an update on the Tampa Bay region’s water quality

Published June 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
A man wearing scuba gear holds out a mustard yellow handful of drift algae.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Chris Anastasiou, chief water quality scientist with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, shows off a sample of edible drift algae. Steve Newborn recently joined Anastasiou on a trip to check on seagrass health.

It's not all bad news with the area's waterways.

This week on Florida Matters, we get an update on water quality in the Tampa Bay region from WUSF reporter Steve Newborn.

He's one of three WUSF reporters who focus on environmental sustainability in the region. He's reported on incidents like last year's toxic wastewater spill from the former Piney Point phosphate plant that threatened the region's estuaries and marine life.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with Newborn about how Tampa Bay isn't the only local waterway at risk.

RELATED: Seagrasses thrive in the Gulf of Mexico while withering elsewhere

But it isn’t all bad news when it comes to the Tampa Bay region’s waterways.

Newborn recently joined a scientist with the Southwest Florida Water Management District on a trip to check on the health of seagrass meadows off the coast of Pasco County.

We highlight that feature at the beginning of the episode.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversation with Newborn by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida Matters seagrassFlorida water qualityalgae
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there! I’m Dinorah Prevost and I’m the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. That basically means that I plan, record and edit the interviews we feature on the show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie