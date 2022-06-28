Florida Matters gets an update on the Tampa Bay region’s water quality

This week on Florida Matters, we get an update on water quality in the Tampa Bay region from WUSF reporter Steve Newborn.

He's one of three WUSF reporters who focus on environmental sustainability in the region. He's reported on incidents like last year's toxic wastewater spill from the former Piney Point phosphate plant that threatened the region's estuaries and marine life.

Host Matthew Peddie also talks with Newborn about how Tampa Bay isn't the only local waterway at risk.

But it isn’t all bad news when it comes to the Tampa Bay region’s waterways.

Newborn recently joined a scientist with the Southwest Florida Water Management District on a trip to check on the health of seagrass meadows off the coast of Pasco County.

We highlight that feature at the beginning of the episode.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversation with Newborn by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”