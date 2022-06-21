St. Pete mayor Ken Welch discusses first term goals

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch about his priorities for his first term.

We visited Welch at his office in City Hall for a conversation about the Tropicana redevelopment, affordable housing, transportation and other challenges facing the city.

When Tropicana Field was built - it erased the thriving Black neighborhood where the mayor grew up.

Businesses, churches and homes were uprooted in the second major disruption for the community after the construction of I-175.

An announcement on who will redevelop the site is expected at the end of this month.

Welch also told host Matthew Peddie about what he won’t compromise to keep the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Pete.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversation with Welch by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”