After becoming a federal holiday last year, Juneteenth in Tampa Bay takes on a new significance

This week on Florida Matters, we learn about the history and impact of Juneteenth in the Tampa Bay area.

Juneteenth, which recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, only became a federal holiday last year.

Florida’s emancipation day is celebrated on May 20 but the federal holiday is a major step forward in acknowledging the history of Black citizens.

We’ll talk with members of the Black communities in Tampa and Sarasota about how Juneteenth has grown in significance among the wider community.

Later in the show we’ll hear from Walter Gilbert with the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition, about plans for a new cultural center in the city’s historic Newtown neighborhood.

But first: a conversation with Fred Hearns, the Tampa Bay History Center’s curator of Black History.

We met with Hearns at the history center, where he’s working on a new exhibit showcasing the achievements of the region’s Black community.

