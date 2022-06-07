© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Tampa Bay area law enforcement and residents weigh the future of Florida’s gun laws

Published June 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
Woman in an orange shirt stands in Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa at a gun violence awareness rally.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF Public Media
Gail Powell-Cope with Moms Demand Action at Friday's rally in Tampa. She told WUSF's Stephanie Colombini that she hopes the country is at a tipping point when it comes to ending gun violence, and that this time, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will agree on change.

There’s renewed focus on Florida's red flag law but Second Amendment advocates and some law enforcement officials oppose the measure.

This week on Florida Matters, Americans are once again wrestling with the horror of gun violence, in the aftermath of recent mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York and a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Rallies are being planned across the country this weekend by March for Our Lives, the organization that emerged from the shootings at South Florida's Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland four years ago.

Attempts at the national level to pass significant gun control legislation - such as universal background checks or restrictions on the types of rifles that are often used in mass shootings- have failed, due to opposition from Republican lawmakers.

But there is still some hope for bipartisan gun reform.

RELATED: On Gun Violence Awareness Day, Tampa area residents call for stricter gun laws and safer schools

And amid the calls for legislative action, there’s also renewed focus on laws that Florida passed after Parkland, including so-called red flags to temporarily remove guns from people regarded likely to pose a threat to themselves or others.

We’ll hear from Tampa Bay regional residents about what needs to change to stem the tide of gun violence. WUSF reporter Stephanie Colombini spoke to attendees at a rally against gun violence in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park last Friday.

And we’ll talk with St. Petersburg Police Chief Tony Holloway about what works and what doesn’t when it comes to curbing gun violence.

Later in the show -- with the special session on property insurance in the rear view mirror- can homeowners expect some relief from skyrocketing premiums? Tampa Bay Times correspondent Lawrence Mower explains what lawmakers did and didn’t do in the special session.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversations with Holloway and Mower by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters gun debategun violenceproperty insurance
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there!
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Stephanie Colombini
I cover health care for WUSF and the statewide journalism collaborative Health News Florida. I’m passionate about highlighting community efforts to improve the quality of care in our state and make it more accessible to all Floridians. I’m also committed to holding those in power accountable when they fail to prioritize the health needs of the people they serve.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini