Florida Matters highlights a recent WUSF series featuring Tampa Bay area teachers

This week on Florida Matters, we talk with Kerry Sheridan and Bailey LeFever, the reporters behind a series of audio postcards featuring the voices of Tampa Bay area teachers.

Over the course of the show, you’ll also hear three of the postcards they produced on topics such as teacher morale and parental involvement.

All May, WUSF has been featuring the voices of teachers in the Tampa Bay region as they describe the challenges they face in their own words — and explain what it is that keeps them in the profession.

Florida’s public school teachers face a tough job. Two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have ratcheted up the stress levels. The workload is increasing and teachers are struggling with pay and conditions in the face of spiking inflation and housing costs.

Add to that a flurry of controversial legislation this year that’s put teachers on the front lines of culture war issues.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversations with Sheridan and LeFever by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”