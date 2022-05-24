© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters gets a refresher on hurricane preparedness

Published May 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT
An emergency kit on display. A flashlight, batteries, first aid kit, tape and water bottle.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
An hurricane emergency kit on display at a Hillsborough hurricane preparedness event in May 2021.

Whether you’re a multi-generational Floridian or a brand new arrival to the Sunshine State — the key is to be prepared.

This week on Florida Matters, hurricane season starts next week and we learn about what to expect this season — and how to get ready.

Forecasters are expecting another busier than average storm season, with as many as nine hurricanes.

RELATED: Here's how to prepare your yard as hurricane season approaches

Host Matthew Peddie talks with meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

And later on in the episode, we’ll hear from former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate about the threats posed by hurricanes today, lessons learned from previous storms, and how Florida’s ever expanding population can prepare.

He says the state’s affordable housing crisis adds an extra layer to the challenge of rebuilding after storms.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversations with Borowski and Fugate by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matters hurricane preparationhurricane preparednesshurricane season
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there!
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie