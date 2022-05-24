Florida Matters gets a refresher on hurricane preparedness

This week on Florida Matters, hurricane season starts next week and we learn about what to expect this season — and how to get ready.

Forecasters are expecting another busier than average storm season, with as many as nine hurricanes.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

And later on in the episode, we’ll hear from former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate about the threats posed by hurricanes today, lessons learned from previous storms, and how Florida’s ever expanding population can prepare.

He says the state’s affordable housing crisis adds an extra layer to the challenge of rebuilding after storms.

