After a slew of controversial new laws, we look at DeSantis’ approach to leadership

This week on Florida Matters, we discuss the leadership style of Gov. Ron DeSantis leading up to the November mid-term elections.

The governor's priorities during the latest legislative session have put him at the leading edge of the country’s “culture war.”

Controversial bills signed into law this year target the teaching of race, gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, strip Disney of its special tax district ,and more.

Jason Garcia, an Orlando-based investigative political reporter, says the governor’s controversial stances on these issues are meant to gain support from conservative Floridians and supporters of former President Donald Trump — especially as he looks to his re-election later his year.

Garcia and host Matthew Peddie also discuss why the governor is targeting Disney's special district status and whether DeSantis' approach to governing is seen in other states.

Later in the show, we hear from Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a professor at Stetson College of Law and constitutional expert.

Peddie talks with her about how these new laws — particularly the new congressional map that signed into law last month — will hold up in Florida’s courts since a slew of lawsuits have been filed against them.

You can listen to host Matthew Peddie's conversations with Garcia and Torres-Spelliscy by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”