Longboat Key's Democratic and Republican clubs want to change the conversation around politics

Talking politics across party lines is a sore subject for many Americans. On this week's Florida Matters, we talk with members of two Sarasota County political clubs who want to change how Democrats and Republicans converse.

The Longboat Key Democrats and the Republican Club of Longboat Key have been meeting for over a year to discuss their personal beliefs -- even if they agree to disagree. They call the exercise "Miracle on the Key."

Host Steve Newborn talks with two members of the group: Ed Sabol, a Democrat, and Paul Hylbert, a Republican. They discuss how the group got together, how they talk about their differences and how certain media outlets influence the conversations.

You can listen to their full conversation by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”