Looking back on a legislative session that was dominated by "culture wars" among Florida lawmakers

On this week's Florida Matters, we recap Florida’s latest legislative session, which ended on Monday.

It was a session dominated by hot-button conservative issues: critical race theory, banning books in schools, limiting classroom discussion of LGBT topics and false claims of voter fraud. Lawmakers engaged in emotional and sometimes ugly debates, while protestors flooded Tallahassee to speak out against some of the bills.

So what happened in Tallahassee? And how will it affect Florida residents? Those are the questions we answer on this episode.

Host Bradley George breaks down some important outcomes with William March, a longtime political reporter and Kirby Wilson, a Tallahassee correspondent for the Tampa Bay Times.

You can listen to George's conversations with March and Wilson by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”