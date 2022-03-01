Bradenton restauranteur says supply chain problems and worker shortages haven't stopped him yet

This week on Florida Matters, we hear from a local restaurant owner about how labor shortages and supply chain issues are impacting his way of life.

John Horne owns five restaurants in the Bradenton area that include several Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. He also serves on the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association board, as vice chair and restaurant director.

Florida Matters host Steve Newborn recently met up with Horne at the Oyster Bar location on Cortez Road. They talked about the challenges Horne has faced as a restaurant owner in the past two years and about the future of Anna Maria Oyster Bar — and a restaurant her recently bought in Sarasota called Cafe L'Europe.

We also hear briefly from Tampa Bay Times food and dining critic Helen Freund, who tells Newborn about the broader impacts to other Tampa Bay area food establishments.

You can listen to Newborn's conversations with Horne and Freund by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”