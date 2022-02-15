Tampa Bay lawmakers express frustration with state politics during the 2022 legislative session

On this week's Florida Matters, we hear from two Tampa Bay area lawmakers taking part in this year's legislative session.

Jeff Brandes is a Republican state senator serving most of southern Pinellas County. Michele Rayner is a Democratic state representative serving parts of south Saint Petersburg, Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

Both believe criminal justice reform and housing are among the most pressing issues Floridians face. But they say their colleagues in the Legislature -- as well as Governor Ron DeSantis -- are more focused on "culture war" issues like voting by mail and abortion.

Host Steve Newborn and Brandes also discuss Brandes' history of disagreements with fellow Republicans. For example, Brandes explains why he was the only Republican senator to vote against a controversial voting by mail law during last year's session.

You can listen to Newborn's conversations with Brandes and Rayner by clicking on the “Listen” button above. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”