Florida Matters recaps the 2022 State of the State address

This week, we recap and break down Gov. Ron DeSantis's State of the State address earlier on Tuesday. His speech marks the beginning of this year's 60-day Florida Legislative session.

Host Steve Newborn talks with longtime political jounalist William March about the governor's overall message, his priorities going into the session and his ambitions for re-election later this year.

You can listen to Newborn's conversation with March by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

