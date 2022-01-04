© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters explores the most important issues before Florida’s 2022 legislative session

Published January 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST
Florida legislature
News Service of Florida

Host Steve Newborn breaks down the top issues — including abortion, election security and redistricting — with Tallahassee reporter James Call.

This week, we preview Florida's upcoming legislative session, which starts next Tuesday in Tallahassee.

The 60 days will be filled with debating bills on issues important to lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for re-election.

In this conversation, host Steve Newborn breaks down the top issues (such as abortion, election security and redistricting) with James Call, a Capitol reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat.

You can listen to Newborn's conversation with Call by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida Matters2022 Florida LegislatureRon DeSantisFlorida House of RepresentativesFlorida Senate
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there!
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
