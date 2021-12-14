We look at the impact of redistricting before Florida lawmakers meet next month

This week on Florida Matters, we examine local, state and Congressional redistricting as Florida lawmakers prepare for their once-in-a decade responsibility of drafting electoral maps.

The process will be an important part of the legislative session that starts next month, especially because Florida gained one new congressional district due to population growth.

First, host Steve Newborn and political journalist William March discuss how redistricting is also affecting local government races in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Then, Newborn talks with Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, about her organization's efforts to make the redistricting process more accessible to voters.

You can listen to Steve’s conversations with March and Scoon by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”