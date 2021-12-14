© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

We look at the impact of redistricting before Florida lawmakers meet next month

Published December 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST
Florida state Sens. (from left) Eleanor Sobel, Greg Evers and Rene Garcia discuss a congressional redistricting map on the floor of the Senate in 2014.
The process will be an important part of the legislative session that starts next month.

This week on Florida Matters, we examine local, state and Congressional redistricting as Florida lawmakers prepare for their once-in-a decade responsibility of drafting electoral maps.

The process will be an important part of the legislative session that starts next month, especially because Florida gained one new congressional district due to population growth.

First, host Steve Newborn and political journalist William March discuss how redistricting is also affecting local government races in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Then, Newborn talks with Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters of Florida, about her organization's efforts to make the redistricting process more accessible to voters.

You can listen to Steve’s conversations with March and Scoon by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida MattersredistrictingFlorida redistrictingLeague of Women Voters of Florida
Dinorah Prevost
Hi there!
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
