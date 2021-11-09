With a new mayor decided for St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman reflects on eight years in office

This week on Florida Matters, we have a wide ranging conversation with St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman about his time in office as he wraps up leading Florida's fifth largest city.

Kriseman and host Steve Newborn discuss what's next for Kriseman, what he think his legacy will be, and the accomplishments he wasn't able to achieve during his tenure. They touch on St. Pete's progress with its environmental issues, the city's revitalization, and the future of Florida's Democratic Party (Kriseman is a registered Democrat).

They also briefly talk about the redevelopment of Tropicana Field and projects in historically Black neighborhoods. That includes the development of a vacant city-owned strip mall known as Tangerine Plaza and financial investment into "The Deuces" — the once busy business corridor for the city's Black community.

Ken Welch was elected St. Petersburg's first Black mayor earlier this month. He takes office on Jan. 6.

You can listen to Steve’s conversation with Kriseman by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”