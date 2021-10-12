© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
St. Pete's mayoral candidates share their plans for the city at a virtual debate. We break it down

Published October 12, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT
Ken Welch, left, and Robert Blackmon
Ken Welch, left, and Robert Blackmon will meet in a runoff Nov. 2 in the race for St. Petersburg mayor.

We highlight segments from a recent virtual debate hosted by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

This week, we take another look at the St. Petersburg mayoral race. It’s one of the more exciting races in the upcoming November election.

Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon have both been attending candidate forums, sharing their take on issues such as transportation, housing and the environment.

So we are highlighting segments from a recent virtual debate hosted by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

To help host Steve Newborn break down the candidates’ responses, political reporter William March joins the conversation this week.

Back in August, former host Bradley George had individual conversations with both Welch and Blackmon. You can listen to that episode here.

Election day is November 2. You can listen to Steve’s conversation with March by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF senior reporter as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
