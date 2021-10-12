St. Pete's mayoral candidates share their plans for the city at a virtual debate. We break it down

This week, we take another look at the St. Petersburg mayoral race. It’s one of the more exciting races in the upcoming November election.

Ken Welch and Robert Blackmon have both been attending candidate forums, sharing their take on issues such as transportation, housing and the environment.

So we are highlighting segments from a recent virtual debate hosted by the University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus.

To help host Steve Newborn break down the candidates’ responses, political reporter William March joins the conversation this week.

Election day is November 2.