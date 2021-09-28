© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters Looks At Tampa's Hispanic Food History

Published September 28, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
Cuban sandwich
Columbia Restaurant Group
/
A Cuban sandwich from Columbia Restaurant in Tampa

We learn about Tampa’s early Cuban residents and the food culture they introduced to Floridians.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we explore Tampa’s Hispanic food culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Host Bradley George starts with a short conversation about the Cuban sandwich.

A soon-to-be released book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers,” will explore its history and its popularity around the world.

RELATED: Tampa's Cuban Sandwich Defense: It's the Bread and History

University of South Florida Professor Barbara Cruz is one of the co-authors. She was born in Cuba, and says the sandwich has always been part of her life.

We also learn about Tampa’s early Cuban residents and some other foods they introduced to Floridians. For this, George talks with Andy Huse, a USF librarian and archivist.

Later in their conversation, Huse gives his recommendations for where to find the classic and best Hispanic food in Tampa.

RELATED: The Cuban Sandwich War is over. Tampa wins!

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Cruz and Huse by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

This Thursday, The Zest, WUSF's food podcast, will release an extensive episode on Florida's Latin American cuisines. Find it on their website here.

Tags

Florida MattersCuban immigrantsCuban historyCuban sandwich
Stay Connected
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George