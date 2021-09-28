Florida Matters Looks At Tampa's Hispanic Food History

On this week’s Florida Matters, we explore Tampa’s Hispanic food culture for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Host Bradley George starts with a short conversation about the Cuban sandwich.

A soon-to-be released book, “The Cuban Sandwich: A History In Layers,” will explore its history and its popularity around the world.

University of South Florida Professor Barbara Cruz is one of the co-authors. She was born in Cuba, and says the sandwich has always been part of her life.

We also learn about Tampa’s early Cuban residents and some other foods they introduced to Floridians. For this, George talks with Andy Huse, a USF librarian and archivist.

Later in their conversation, Huse gives his recommendations for where to find the classic and best Hispanic food in Tampa.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Cruz and Huse by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

This Thursday, The Zest, WUSF's food podcast, will release an extensive episode on Florida's Latin American cuisines. Find it on their website here.