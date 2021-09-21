© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

New WUSF Series Focuses On Inequities In Vaccine Access And Information

Published September 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
JoOni Jones stands at a table at Oneco Elementary and helps a child pick out a coloring book
Kerry Sheridan
/
WUSF Public Media
JoOni Jones works with the Multicultural Health Institute in Sarasota and Manatee counties. She helps families with anything she can, from putting food on the table to signing up for COVID vaccines.

Our reporters Kerry Sheridan and Stephanie Colombini spent several months listening to groups invested in the health of communities of color.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look at a new WUSF series called Unequal Shots.

Late last year, WUSF began reporting on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine exposes inequities in Florida's health care system.

RELATED: Inequities In Florida’s Vaccine Distribution Persist For Some

Our reporters Kerry Sheridan and Stephanie Colombini and editor Julio Ochoa spent several months listening to groups invested in the health of communities of color. The goal was to give them a chance to share how they’ve been affected by Florida's handling of the pandemic.

They also looked at ways these communities are closing the gap.

The state reports 49% of white Floridians are vaccinated, compared with 31% of Black people. Rates for Hispanic Floridians lagged behind, but have now caught up.

In this episode, host Bradley George talks with Colombini and Sheridan about the project.

To read their stories on community efforts to vaccinate as many Black and Hispanic Floridians as possible, click here.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversation with Sheridan and Colombini by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida MattersHealth News Floridacovid-19 vaccineCoronavirus Vaccineracial inequalitystate healthcare
Stay Connected
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George