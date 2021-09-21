New WUSF Series Focuses On Inequities In Vaccine Access And Information

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look at a new WUSF series called Unequal Shots.

Late last year, WUSF began reporting on how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine exposes inequities in Florida's health care system.

RELATED: Inequities In Florida’s Vaccine Distribution Persist For Some

Our reporters Kerry Sheridan and Stephanie Colombini and editor Julio Ochoa spent several months listening to groups invested in the health of communities of color. The goal was to give them a chance to share how they’ve been affected by Florida's handling of the pandemic.

They also looked at ways these communities are closing the gap.

The state reports 49% of white Floridians are vaccinated, compared with 31% of Black people. Rates for Hispanic Floridians lagged behind, but have now caught up.

In this episode, host Bradley George talks with Colombini and Sheridan about the project.

