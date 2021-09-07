© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Ahead Of 20th Anniversary, Florida Matters Looks At Tampa Bay Connection To 9/11

Published September 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
Chief of Staff Andy Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the planes that slammed into the World Trade Center in New York, on Sept. 11, 2001. Bush had received his daily intelligence briefing shortly before and had just begun a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla.
Doug Mills
/
The Associated Press
On September 11, President George W. Bush was at Emma Booker Elementary School in Sarasota. He spent time with a class of second graders that morning.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look back at Sarasota’s connection to the 9/11 attacks.

We spend most of the episode hearing from WUSF’s Steve Newborn.

On September 11, he was at Emma Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, where President George W. Bush was scheduled to speak.

Bush first learned of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon while a class of second graders were reading a book to him.

Newborn said he expected his assignment that day to be “rote” because of his previous experience covering a presidential visit. It ended up being a historic visit; he was in the room when Bush gave his first comments about the attacks, saying “Terrorism against this nation will not stand.”

Newborn talked with passengers at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport that afternoon, where President Bush left quickly abroad Air Force One. He also got reactions about the attacks from USF Tampa students and then-university president Judy Genshaft the next day.

Throughout the episode, we also feature four voicemails of listener memories of that day. We collected the voicemails over the past few weeks.

The rest of the voicemails not aired in the episode will be available in this story soon.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversation with Newborn by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida Matters9/11Sarasota
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
