Florida Matters Talks To Candidates For St. Pete Mayor

The stage is set for a November election, where voters will pick St. Petersburg’s next mayor. The race pits Pinellas County commissioner Ken Welch against city council member Robert Blackmon.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we’ll hear from both candidates.

Robert Blackmon serves on the city council. He grew up in St. Pete, attended Florida State, and works in real estate.

He’s also a registered Republican, but when host Bradley George spoke to him, he said he would be a mayor for all.

His opponent is Ken Welch.

Welch also grew up in the city, graduated from USF St. Petersburg and Florida A&M. For 20 years, he served on the Pinellas County Commission.

If elected, he would be St. Pete’s first Black mayor. He has the support of current mayor Rick Kriseman.

George also gets some perspective on the race from political analyst William March.

Election day is November 2.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with March, Blackmon and Welch by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

