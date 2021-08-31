© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Matters Talks To Candidates For St. Pete Mayor

Published August 31, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT
Ken Welch, left, and Robert Blackmon
KenWelch.com; Blackmon4StPete.com
/
Ken Welch, left, and Robert Blackmon will meet in a runoff Nov. 2 in the race for St. Petersburg mayor.

The race pits Pinellas County commissioner Ken Welch against city council member Robert Blackmon.

The stage is set for a November election, where voters will pick St. Petersburg’s next mayor. The race pits Pinellas County commissioner Ken Welch against city council member Robert Blackmon.

On this week’s Florida Matters, we’ll hear from both candidates.

Robert Blackmon serves on the city council. He grew up in St. Pete, attended Florida State, and works in real estate.

He’s also a registered Republican, but when host Bradley George spoke to him, he said he would be a mayor for all.

His opponent is Ken Welch.

Welch also grew up in the city, graduated from USF St. Petersburg and Florida A&M. For 20 years, he served on the Pinellas County Commission.

If elected, he would be St. Pete’s first Black mayor. He has the support of current mayor Rick Kriseman.

George also gets some perspective on the race from political analyst William March.

Election day is November 2.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with March, Blackmon and Welch by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida MattersRobert BlackmonKen welchKenneth Welch
Stay Connected
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George