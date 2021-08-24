© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Census Shows Big Changes In Florida's Population

Published August 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
The once a decade count determines everything from the number of congressional seats a state gets to where federal funding goes.

On this week's Florida Matters, we're taking a deeper dive into the 2020 census and what changes it shows about Florida over the past decade.

The once-a-decade count determines everything from the number of congressional seats each state gets, to where federal funding goes.

Up first, host Steve Newborn talks with Mike Schneider, an Orlando-based Associated Press reporter who is covering the census. They touch on the population changes in Florida that the census showed and why the count shows so many more Hispanic people living in the state.

And later on, Newborn speaks with Michael McDonald, a political science professor at the University of Florida, about the political impacts of the census numbers, especially with redistricting.

You can listen to Steve’s full conversations with Schneider and McDonald by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
