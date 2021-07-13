Surfside Building Collapse Highlights Gaps In Florida Building Code And Condo Associations

On this week’s Florida Matters, we look at the ripple effect that the Champlain Towers South collapse is having across Florida.

In the weeks since the tragedy, Florida's condominium buildings -- especially older ones -- have been under heightened scrutiny.

All around the state – including here in Tampa Bay – officials and condo residents are raising concerns about building safety, timely inspections and the responsibility of condo associations.

First, host Bradley George talks with Danny Rivero, a reporter at WLRN, the public radio station in Miami.

Rivero said that collapse was an incredibly rare occurrence, likely the first of its kind in the country. That, he said, is making it hard to determine what steps officials should take going forward to protect condo residents.

Later on, he speaks with Patricia Born about new questions the disaster has raised about condo insurance in Florida.

She teaches in the Risk Management and Insurance Program at Florida State University’s College of Business.

That single collapse likely won’t drive insurers away from insuring condos, Born said.

But she said Champlain Towers South can be a lesson to condo owners who hope for lower HOA fees. Those fees help with short and long term building maintenance.

