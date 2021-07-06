Tampa Airport CEO Joe Lopano Sees Bright Future For Air Travel

To say the past year has been challenging for the airline industry would be an understatement. According to the International Air Transport Association, the industry lost $126 billion in 2020 and is on track to lose about $48 billion this year.

At Tampa International Airport, passenger traffic declined 96 percent. The airport received millions in federal aid to get through the worst of the downturn.

While challenges remain, airport CEO Joe Lopano is optimistic. He says passenger numbers are starting to return to pre-pandemic levels.

WUSF's Bradley George talks to Lopano about how airlines and airports are adapting to a new normal — from keeping travelers safe to keeping restaurants and shops staffed in a tight labor market.

Lopano also talks about his career in aviation, and discusses how supersonic travel could be making a comeback.

