Florida Matters Gets An Update On Florida Panthers

On this week’s episode, we revisit the topic of the Florida panther.

At least eight endangered Florida panthers have died this year after being struck by vehicles.

While their deaths highlight a problem, it also shows a success story. A panther population reduced to a couple dozen now has reached more than 200.

Their plight — and progress — was highlighted in April's National Geographic magazine.

Tampa-based conservation photographer Carlton Ward Jr. and panther biologist Brian Kelly are featured in that cover story. Ward shot the accompanying photos, which he said took him a few years to capture. In April, we first

aired an extended conversation with Ward and Kelly. WUSF's Steve Newborn traveled to an area just north of the Everglades to talk with them. You will hear it again in this episode — as well as Newborn's original feature story.

Later on, host Bradley George gets an update from Newborn. He said there have been some major developments in panther protection.

In late April, Florida legislators passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act. It will provide funding to preserve the migration paths of Florida wildlife including the endangered panther.

You can listen to Steve's full conversation with Ward and Kelly and his update with Bradley above by clicking on the "Listen" button.