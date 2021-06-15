© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters Reflects On LGBTQ Life in Florida

Published June 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
person in tie-dyed rainbow hat and rainbow hat interacts with people on other side of parade barrier
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
A celebrant at St. Pete Pride in 2016.

June 1st was the beginning of Pride Month.

On that same day, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that will prohibit transgender athletes from playing on high school and college sports teams.

LGBTQ activists view the law as another setback during a year when many states passed similar legislation targeting transgender people.

On this week’s episode, we hear from two activists about what it means to be part of the LGBTQ community in 2021.

First, host Bradley George speaks with Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, an activist and deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

And later on, he talks with Pasco Pride president Nina Borders.

During their conversation, Borders also reflected on her personal connection to the 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

You can listen to Bradley’s full conversations with Heng-Lentinen and Borders above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Florida MattersLGBTQ issuestransgender issues
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
