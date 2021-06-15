Florida Matters Reflects On LGBTQ Life in Florida

June 1st was the beginning of Pride Month.

On that same day, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill that will prohibit transgender athletes from playing on high school and college sports teams.

LGBTQ activists view the law as another setback during a year when many states passed similar legislation targeting transgender people.

On this week’s episode, we hear from two activists about what it means to be part of the LGBTQ community in 2021.

First, host Bradley George speaks with Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, an activist and deputy executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.

And later on, he talks with Pasco Pride president Nina Borders.

During their conversation, Borders also reflected on her personal connection to the 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

