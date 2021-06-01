© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

A Year Ago, Protests About George Floyd Erupted On Tampa Bay's Streets

Published June 1, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT
curtis_hixon_protest37_662020_dm.jpg
Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media
/
Emadi Okwuosa leads a June 2020 protest in Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.

One year on, what has changed for racial equity?

A year ago, protests raged in Florida and across the country.

Demonstrators called for racial justice and police accountability after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Corporations pledged to help black-owned businesses. Local governments promised to rethink policing.

One year on, are those promises being kept?

On this episode, we’re talking with two prominent Black voices in the Tampa Bay region to address what’s changed, and what hasn’t in the year since Floyd’s murder.

First, host Bradley George speaks with Donna Davis. She’s co-founder of the Tampa chapter of Black Lives Matter.

She says she’s optimistic that some people who came out to protest last summer will stay involved in BLM’s activism. But Davis says they will continue their efforts regardless.

Later, George is joined by Lorielle Holloway, founder and owner of Cultured Books.

Her St. Petersburg store focuses on selling children’s books with a multicultural perspective. She says she gained a lot of business last summer in the wake of the protests.

But she says she remains cautiously optimistic about whether that change is lasting.

Florida MattersBlack Lives Matter TampaCultured Booksracial inequalityracial injustice
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
