© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

We Recap Florida's 2021 Legislative Session

Published May 4, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
Florida legislature
News Service of Florida
/
News Service of Florida
The 2021 legislative session ended last Friday. Steve Newborn and Zac Anderson recap what happened over the session.

Host Steve Newborn and Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune recap what happened over the two-month session.

Florida’s 2021 legislative session came to an end this past Friday.

In this first convening since the onset of the pandemic, lawmakers did little to address issues caused by the coronavirus.

Instead, they passed laws that protect businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits and banned vaccine passports.

But lawmakers did pass a slew of bills which are considered controversial.

Those new laws include restricting protests across the state, curbing voting by mail and fining social media companies that block certain politicians from their platforms.

On this week’s episode, host Steve Newborn and Zac Anderson, political editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, break down which bills became law over the two-month session.

You can listen to Steve Newborn's full conversation with Zac Anderson above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen on the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Tags

Florida Matterslegislative session2021 Florida LegislatureCharlie Crist
Stay Connected
Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
See stories by Dinorah Prevost
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn