We Recap Florida's 2021 Legislative Session

Florida’s 2021 legislative session came to an end this past Friday.

In this first convening since the onset of the pandemic, lawmakers did little to address issues caused by the coronavirus.

Instead, they passed laws that protect businesses from COVID-19 related lawsuits and banned vaccine passports.

But lawmakers did pass a slew of bills which are considered controversial.

Those new laws include restricting protests across the state, curbing voting by mail and fining social media companies that block certain politicians from their platforms.

On this week’s episode, host Steve Newborn and Zac Anderson, political editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, break down which bills became law over the two-month session.

