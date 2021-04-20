© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters
Florida Matters

Florida Panther Featured In National Geographic's April Issue

Published April 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT
Brian Kelly, left, and Carlton Ward Jr.
Steve Newborn
/
WUSF Public Media
Brian Kelly, left, and Carlton Ward Jr. at Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area west of Lake Okeechobee. They are both featured in the April issue of National Geographic magazine for their work with Florida's panthers.

On this week’s Florida Matters, WUSF reporter Steve Newborn has a conversation with two Floridians profiled in the piece.

About 200 Florida Panthers are alive today.

National Geographic magazine calls it "America's Most Endangered Cat." And in the magazine's April issue, the featured story is about the efforts to save the panther.

Carlton Ward Jr. is a conservation photographer. It took him about five years to capture the photos in the magazine and a lot of that process involved trial, error and luck.

Carlton Ward Jr. is a conservation photographer. It took him about five years to capture the photos in the magazine and a lot of that process involved trial, error and luck.

1 of 3  — Photo by Carlton Ward, Jr.
2 of 3  — Photo by Carlton Ward, Jr.
3 of 3  — April's issue features a story about the efforts to save the panther.

“Every time I walk up to that camera [trap] every two weeks over a period of time, more often than not a bear’s knocked it over, a log’s fallen on it, a rodent’s chewed through the wires,” Ward said.

Brian Kelly is a panther biologist. He works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tracking panther sightings via camera traps.

You can listen to Steve’s full conversation with Carlton and Brian above by clicking on the “Listen” button. Or you can listen to the WUSF app under “Programs & Podcasts.”

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
