One Year Later, Floridians Take Stock Of What's Still Uncertain

It’s been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives forever. And on today’s show, we look at COVID-19’s impact on Florida.

We hear from three people who we've interviewed in the past year about how their lives have changed.

First, host Bradley George gets an update on how the state is fighting the pandemic, from Health News Florida editor Julio Ochoa.

With the arrival of vaccines, officials hope the end of the pandemic is in sight. But the confusion about who's eligible for vaccinations as efforts continue is creating a challenge for those looking for their shot.

Then, George talks with Anna Lynn Winfrey, a senior at New College of Florida in Sarasota. She’s editor-in-chief of the campus newspaper, The Catalyst.

She says her last year of college has been like no other, with online-only classes and limited opportunities to see friends. She graduates in two months and looks back on the past year with George.

Next, we hear from Devandra Amin, a critical care doctor at BayCare's Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater.

Last fall, he described being a patient in his own ICU and how he recovered in the early days of the pandemic. Now he tells us about life at Morton Plant since then.

And last, we hear from Tom DeGeorge, the owner of Crowbar, a music venue in Ybor City.

Live music was hit hard by the pandemic, but Crowbar recently reopened with reduced capacity. DeGeorge said he was happy to be open again but says there’s a long road ahead for his business.

