With The Biden Administration At Work, What Does That Mean For The Gulf Of Mexico?

The Gulf of Mexico is the lifeblood of Florida’s west coast: beaches, fishing, shipping, cruises.

Our first guest calls it the hardest working body of water in the world ... and it’s one that’s constantly under threat: from red tide, overfishing, pollution, hurricanes, and oil spills.

The Biden administration has promised a new focus on confronting climate change and protecting the environment.

What does that mean for the Gulf?

First on this week's show, host Bradley George has a conversation with Monty Graham, the new director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography, based at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus.

While Graham is new to Florida, he’s no stranger to the Gulf. He spent his career working on Gulf issues in Alabama and Mississippi.

Later, we hear from WUSF reporter Jessica Meszaros, who covers the Gulf in her role as an environment and climate change reporter.

