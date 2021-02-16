Tampa Native Marty Baron Retires After Storied Career In Journalism

Marty Baron is about to retire after more than 40 years in journalism.

Since 2013, the Tampa native has served as executive editor of The Washington Post. Shortly after his arrival, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought the paper.

Since then, Baron has led a newsroom that has expanded as many others have shrunk.

Before the Post, Baron served as editor of the Boston Globe. He led the paper's Pulitzer Prize winning coverage of sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

The Globe's investigation was dramatized in the movie Spotlight, where Baron was portrayed by Liev Schreiber.

The son of immigrants from Israel, Baron went to Berkeley Preparatory School. He interned at the Tampa Tribune while in college, and later worked as a reporter and editor at the Miami Herald.

He joined host Bradley George via Skype from his home in Washington last week. They talked about Baron's Florida roots as well as the most important stories of his career, including the Elián González custody saga.

