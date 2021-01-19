Florida Matters Looks Ahead To Florida Under The Biden Presidency

The inauguration of the country’s 46th president is just hours away.

We all know the challenges Joe Biden will face: getting the pandemic under control, fixing vaccine rollout, reviving the economy...and governing a nation that just witnessed a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Soon-to-be former president Donald Trump will make his home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach. Even though he’ll be out of office, Trump will cast a long shadow over Florida politics.

On this week’s show, we’ll explore what a new president means for the Sunshine State, and how the old one might wield his power. We’ll also reflect on how the last four years have changed America.

Joining host Bradley George this week are Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science at Emory University in Atlanta, and Steve Contorno, political editor at the Tampa Bay Times.

You can listen to the episode above.

