Florida Matters
Florida Matters Looks Ahead To Florida Under The Biden Presidency

On this week’s show, we’ll explore what a new president means for the Sunshine State and how the old one might wield his power.

The inauguration of the country’s 46th president is just hours away.

We all know the challenges Joe Biden will face: getting the pandemic under control, fixing vaccine rollout, reviving the economy...and governing a nation that just witnessed a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Soon-to-be former president Donald Trump will make his home at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach. Even though he’ll be out of office, Trump will cast a long shadow over Florida politics.

Joining host Bradley George this week are Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science at Emory University in Atlanta, and Steve Contorno, political editor at the Tampa Bay Times.

Dinorah Prevost
Dinorah Prevost is the producer of Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show.
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by PRNDI, the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
