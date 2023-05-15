Florida Matters - Test RSS Feed

After a series of recent columns on the Ruby Bridges movie debate, local writer speaks on parental rights and teaching black history

We talk with Goliath Davis III, a columnist for the Weekly Challenger, about the controversy over the film Ruby Bridges after a Pinellas County parent complained about the film being shown to second graders. Ruby Bridges, a movie based on the story of a six year old girl’s experience of integration in New Orleans during the 1960s.