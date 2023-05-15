Florida Matters - Test RSS Feed
Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Florida Matters tackles tough issues, highlights little-known stories from our part of the world, and provides a greater perspective of what it means to live in the Sunshine State. Join us each week as we journey across the state to explore the issues important to Floridians and cover the challenges facing our community and our state. Listen to the show on WUSF 89.7 Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Contact Florida Matters at floridamatters@wusf.org

Florida Matters digs into the impact of the recent legislative session to FloridiansWe look at the impact of the state legislative session that wrapped up last week. Lawmakers approved a $117 billion budget and passed laws on guns, housing, education and more. They also passed a slate of bills that could help Gov. DeSantis if he runs for president.
Voter education and registration groups react to the elections bill that targets their effortsWe discuss an elections bill passed by the Florida Legislature that limits third party groups from registering voters. On Friday, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 70-50. It now awaits the governor's signature. The bill shortens the length of time voter registration groups have to return completed forms to county elections officials from 14 days to 10 days. It imposes higher fines on forms that are returned late.
After a series of recent columns on the Ruby Bridges movie debate, local writer speaks on parental rights and teaching black historyWe talk with Goliath Davis III, a columnist for the Weekly Challenger, about the controversy over the film Ruby Bridges after a Pinellas County parent complained about the film being shown to second graders. Ruby Bridges, a movie based on the story of a six year old girl’s experience of integration in New Orleans during the 1960s.
Professors say House Bill 999 would be horrific for academic freedom at Florida's state universitiesState lawmakers are considering a piece of legislation that would limit academic freedom at public universities across the state. House Bill 999 also targets funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs. It’s the latest salvo in Gov. Ron DeSantis' war on what his administration calls "woke" culture in education — and it’s alarming college faculty, students and free speech advocates.
Progress on permitless carry, school vouchers and more mark the Florida Legislature's halfway pointWe check in with two journalists who are paying close attention to Florida's 2023 legislative session: Lawrence Mower and John Kennedy. The 60-day legislative session hits the halfway mark this week and Gov. Ron DeSantis already has signed several sweeping pieces of legislation into law. Bills signed into law or making their way through the legislature include big changes to tort reform, concealed weapons permits, abortion limits, education and housing.
The complex causes of red tide make the toxic blooms a challenge to predict, local scientists sayWe talk with two experts on marine biology and ocean circulation about where red tide comes from, how it’s affected by pollution and hurricanes and how scientists are monitoring it. Red tide has killed tonnes of fish along Tampa Bay beaches this year.
A former Tampa Bay-area columnist reflects on life experiences in his new bookWe talk with former Tampa Bay Times columnist Bill Maxwell about his new book of selected columns, "Maximum Vantage" and his life as a journalist and teacher. Maxwell’s nearly two decades of writing — from 2000 to his retirement in 2019 — is rooted in experience. He took on tough subjects, including racism, poverty, environmental degradation and the living and working conditions of farm laborers.
Florida Matters recaps the 2023 State of the State addressDeSantis’s State of the State address kicks off the legislative session. It's an opportunity to lay out his legislative priorities for the next 60 days. With a Republican supermajority in Tallahassee, not much stands in the way of DeSantis and his goals. Some of the big issues up for debate include a proposal to change the rules for carrying concealed weapons, expansion of education vouchers, putting more money into affordable housing, and raising the bar for the passage of constitutional amendments.
Florida Matters explores the top issues ahead of the 2023 legislative sessionThe legislative session starts March 7 so we’re discussing changes that could be made to Florida laws and how it could affect you. Host Matthew Peddie talks with journalists Mitch Perry and Lynn Hatter to discuss new legislation.
Florida Matters examines state lawmakers' efforts to challenge DEI school policiesWe discuss diversity and inclusion in Florida schools following controversial decisions made by state leaders. In recent months, the Republican-led legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have made sweeping changes to both public K through 12 schools and state universities. Targets include the teaching of race, gender and sexual orientation and the appropriateness of books available in schools.