© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science / Space

NASA and SpaceX scrub Friday early morning crew launch from Kennedy Space Center

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne,
Marian Summerall
Published August 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT
SpaceX's Crew-7 mission stands ready for launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center
Brandon Moser
/
WMFE
SpaceX's Crew-7 mission stands ready for launch at NASA's Kennedy Space Center

The crew of four will have to wait at least another day before another launch attempt. The reason for the scrub was not announced.

NASA and SpaceX are calling off Friday's early morning launch attempt of the Crew-7 mission, slated to transport four passengers to the International Space Station.

The reason for the scrub wasn't immediately known.

The launch, which was scheduled for Friday at 3:50 a.m. will now shift at least one day, with a new target launch of no earlier than Saturday at 3:27 a.m. Weather for the backup date is very good — with a 95% chance of favorable conditions for launch.


Once launched, it will take the crew about 22 hours to reach the station. Crew-7 will be a six-month mission where the participants will live and work on the station, performing science experiments and maintenance of the orbiting lab.

The crew will make the trip in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule. This spacecraft has already made two trips to the station and back.

Crew-7 will be the eleventh time that SpaceX has launched humans into orbit. It’s commanded by NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli and it's her first time traveling into space. Moghbeli is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and has a total of 2,000 hours flight time in more than 25 different aircraft.

Piloting the mission is European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen along with mission specialists Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Russian's Roscosmo cosmonaut Konstatantin Borisov.

One the crew completes its mission, Crew-7 will return to Earth splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Copyright 2023 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags
Science / Space NASASpaceXKennedy Space Center
Brendan Byrne
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Marian Summerall
See stories by Marian Summerall
Related Content
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now