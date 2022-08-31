NASA aims for a Saturday launch of the new Artemis moon rocket

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight.

The two-hour launch window is set to open at 2:17 p.m., and if successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA's Apollo program 50 years ago.

The first attempt on Monday was thwarted after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine.

Managers said Tuesday that they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue.

The 322-foot rocket remains on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, with an empty crew capsule on top.

The Space Launch System rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back.

No one will be aboard, just three test dummies.

