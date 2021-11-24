NASA launches a SpaceX rocket it hopes will collide with an asteroid

NASA has launched a spacecraft on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft is called DART, for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. It lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If all goes well, in September 2022 it will slam head-on into Dimorphos, an asteroid 525 feet (160 meters) across, at 15,000 mph (24,139 kph).

The asteroid is no danger to Earth, just a good target for testing out the potentially planet-saving technology.