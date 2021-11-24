© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Science / Space

NASA launches a SpaceX rocket it hopes will collide with an asteroid

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 24, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
Asteroid Defense Test
Bill Ingalls
/
NASA
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, spacecraft onboard, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, Pacific time from Space Launch Complex 4E, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in Calif. NASA launched the spacecraft on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth.

The plan is to have it crash into the asteroid in September 2022.

NASA has launched a spacecraft on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft is called DART, for Double Asteroid Redirection Test. It lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base.

If all goes well, in September 2022 it will slam head-on into Dimorphos, an asteroid 525 feet (160 meters) across, at 15,000 mph (24,139 kph).

The asteroid is no danger to Earth, just a good target for testing out the potentially planet-saving technology.

Associated Press
