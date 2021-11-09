© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science / Space

SpaceX astronauts have returned to Earth after a 200-day flight

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST
SpaceX Crew Return
Aubrey Gemignani/AP
/
NASA
In this photo provided by NASA, from left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide gesture inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola on Nov. 8, 2021. The astronauts returned to Earth on Monday to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring.

The astronauts were at the International Space Station and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.

Four astronauts are back on Earth after a 200-day space station mission.

They rode home Monday in a SpaceX capsule, parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola in darkness.

The astronauts from the U.S., France and Japan departed the International Space Station eight hours earlier. The toilet in their capsule was broken, so they had to rely on diapers.

Before leaving the neighborhood, the four took a spin around the space station, taking pictures.

SpaceX is now turning its attention to the launch of their four replacements, as early as Wednesday night.

SpaceX Crew Return
AP
In this image taken from NASA video, parachutes are deployed from the SpaceX Dragon capsule, carrying four astronauts, as it descends before splashing down into the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola late Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring.

Tags

Science / SpaceSpaceXNASAInternational Space StationSpace Travel
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content