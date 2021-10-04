© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Science / Space

The real Captain Kirk will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT
William Shatner
Steven Senne
/
AP
Actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I., in May 2018. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

William Shatner's flight is expected to last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

Captain Kirk is rocketing into space. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner plans to blast off from West Texas next week.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that Shatner will join the Oct. 12 flight with three others.

It will be the company's second crew flight.

Bezos — a huge Star Trek fan — was on the debut crew in July.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He'd also be the first actor in space if the Russians weren't launching an actress and a film director Tuesday to the International Space Station.

Shatner's up-and-down space hop will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

Associated Press
