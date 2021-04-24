© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Science / Space

Biggest Space Station Crowd In Decade After SpaceX Arrival

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published April 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
SpaceX Crew Launch
AP
/
NASA
In this image provided by NASA, astronauts from SpaceX join the astronauts of the International Space Station for an interview on Saturday, April 24, 2021. A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts has arrived at the International Space Station, a day after launching from Florida. The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost on Saturday.

The new arrivals — representing the U.S., France and Japan — will spend six months at the space station.

The International Space Station's population has swelled to 11 with the arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

It's the biggest crowd up there in more than a decade.

A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from Florida.

They'll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.

The Associated Press
