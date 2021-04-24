Biggest Space Station Crowd In Decade After SpaceX Arrival

The International Space Station's population has swelled to 11 with the arrival of SpaceX's third crew capsule in less than a year.

It's the biggest crowd up there in more than a decade.

A recycled SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the space station on Saturday, a day after launching from Florida.

The new arrivals — representing the U.S., France and Japan — will spend six months at the space station.

They'll replace four astronauts who will return to Earth in their own Dragon capsule Wednesday.