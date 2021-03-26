© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Science / Space

NASA Gives All Clear: Earth Safe From Asteroid For 100 Years

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published March 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
Asteroid Threat
AP
/
NASA
This May 18, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. In March 2021, the U.S. space agency announced that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of the asteroid Apophis colliding with Earth in 2068.

The 1,100-foot asteroid could still strike the Earth in 2068.

NASA has given Earth the all clear for the next century from a particularly menacing asteroid.

The space agency announced this week that new telescope observations have ruled out any chance of the asteroid Apophis smacking Earth in 2068.

That's the same 1,100-foot space rock that was supposed to come frighteningly close in 2029 and again in 2036.

NASA ruled out any chance of a strike during those two close approaches a while ago. But a potential 2068 collision still loomed.

The asteroid is now officially off NASA's “risk list.”

Science / SpaceNASAasteroids
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
